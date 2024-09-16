Thirty-two (32) RABS personnel awarded insignia on completion of training

Four (04) officers and twenty-eight (28) sailors who successfully completed the Rapid Action Boat Squadron (RABS) Qualifying Course-28, were awarded insignia at the parade ground of RABS Headquarters in Gagewadiya, Puttalam on 14 th September 2024. Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Nishantha Peiris graced the event as the Chief Guest.

The trainees completed seven months of intensive training, honing their skills in the core RABS role, utilizing small boats for lifesaving and rescue operations during disaster scenarios.

In acknowledgment of their outstanding training achievements, special awards were presented to the course participants by Rear Admiral Nishantha Peiris, representing the Commander of the Navy. Sub Lieutenant GLS Jayaruwan earned both the Best Trainee and Best Lifesaver awards. Additionally, Able Seaman JMPGPD Jayasekara received the awards for Best Boat Handler and Best Physical Fitness.

In his address to recently passed out naval personnel, the Director General of Operations extended his congratulations on their successful completion of the course. He emphasized that even in peacetime, the duty of RABS personnel remains crucial: defending the country’s coastal territories. Beyond defence, they play a pivotal role in preventing human smuggling, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities, he opined. Rear Admiral Peiris also highlighted their readiness to serve as lifesavers during natural disasters such as floods and landslides, a testament to their honed skills from theoretical and practical training.

Following the insignia awarding ceremony, the trainees of Qualifying Course-28 showcased their battle drills and lifesaving rescue techniques, highlighting the skills they had developed during the training. A Bell 212 helicopter from the Sri Lanka Air Force also participated in the demonstration.

The Rapid Action Boat Squadron (RABS), formed in 2007 under the motto "Victory Beyond Infinity," played a pivotal role during the Humanitarian Operation that ended decades of terrorism. RABS was instrumental in neutralizing the Sea Tiger threat and contributed significantly to the Navy's Small Boat Concept, launching powerful assaults against the enemy and ensuring safe navigation in the northern and eastern seas.

In the present day context, this squadron stands out for addressing nontraditional maritime threats, such as combating illegal activities in Sri Lankan waters. It also remains ever-prepared to assist the Disaster Management Center in providing relief to civilians during natural disasters.

Commanding Officer RABS, Captain Nadun Ranaweera, officers from the Navy Headquarters and Northwestern Naval Command as well as parents of the new batch of trainees were present on this occasion.