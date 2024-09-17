BIMSTEC Secretariat Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

The Secretariat of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in Dhaka celebrated the 10 th anniversary of its establishment on 13 September 2014.

Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Md. Touhid Hossain, Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, was joined by ambassadors and high commissioners of BIMSTEC member States, other distinguished invitees and members of BIMSTEC Secretariat.

Welcoming the guests, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, H.E. Indra Mani Pandey underscored the critical role of the Secretariat in implementing the regional cooperation initiatives under BIMSTEC in accordance with its mandate, pointing out that the role of the Secretariat has evolved over the years and will expand further in future. He thanked the Government of Bangladesh for hosting and extending its full support to the Secretariat.

The Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Md. Touhid Hossain, stated that BIMSTEC has made remarkable strides in advancing the shared vision and common interests of the people of the Bay of Bengal region. He called upon BIMSTEC member States to engage in result-oriented cooperation, delivering tangible benefits on the ground. He reiterated the commitment of Bangladesh to BIMSTEC and assured its unwavering support to the Secretariat.

The signing of the Memorandum of Association of the establishment of the BIMSTEC Permanent Secretariat at the 3rd BIMSTEC Summit in held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar in March 2014 and the subsequent ceremonial inauguration of the Permanent Secretariat in September 2014 marked the birth of the BIMSTEC Secretariat.