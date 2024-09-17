The Speaker of Parliament endorses the certificate on the Reciprocal Recognition, Registration and Enforcement of Foreign Judgements Bill and Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker endorsed the certificate on the Bills titled Reciprocal Recognition, Registration and Enforcement of Foreign Judgements Bill and Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill recently (Sep. 13) in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The said Bills were passed after the second reading debate held in Parliament on 03rd September.

The Reciprocal Recognition, Registration and Enforcement of Foreign Judgements Bill is to make provision for the Reciprocal Recognition, Registration and Enforcement in Sri Lanka of Judgments of Courts of other countries, to repeal the Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Ordinance (Chapter 93) and the Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Ordinance (Chapter 94) and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Accordingly, this Bill shall be known as the Reciprocal Recognition, Registration and Enforcement of Foreign Judgements Act No. 49 of 2024.

In addition, Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill is to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, No. 15 of 1979. Accordingly, this Bill shall be known as the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act No. 50 of 2024.