An awareness program on the “Good Agricultural Practices and Safe use of pesticides” in tea

The programme was organized to educate the operational and managerial level staff of the Estate on recent recommendations of TRI and the practical application of agrochemicals, good agricultural practicies, worker safety when handling agrochemicals in tea plantations.
Dr. K G J P Mahindapala, Head of the Advisory and Extension Division, Mr. Bandara Kahandawa, Head of the Mid-Country Research, Advisory and Extension
Centre and Dr. C J Liyanarachchi, Senior Advisory Officer, Mr. G S Pradeep, Advisory Officer and Ms. Janaki Wathsala, Extension Officer of the Advisory and Extension Division participated as resource personnel for the programme.