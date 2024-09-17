An awareness program on the “Good Agricultural Practices and Safe use of pesticides” in tea

Dr. K G J P Mahindapala, Head of the Advisory and Extension Division, Mr. Bandara Kahandawa, Head of the Mid-Country Research, Advisory and ExtensionCentre and Dr. C J Liyanarachchi, Senior Advisory Officer, Mr. G S Pradeep, Advisory Officer and Ms. Janaki Wathsala, Extension Officer of the Advisory and Extension Division participated as resource personnel for the programme.