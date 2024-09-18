Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern province.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45)kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.