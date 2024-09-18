September 20, 2024
    September 18, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern province.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night. 

    Strong winds about (40-45)kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and Southern provinces.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

