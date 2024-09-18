8th Canoe Sprint National Championship comes to Jaffna for the first time

The 8th Canoe Sprint National Championship, organized by the National Association for Canoeing and Kayaking in Sri Lanka (NACKSL), culminated in Jaffna, offering a novel experience.

For the first time, the events took place in the captivating waters off Jaffna Fort from 14th to 16th September 2024. When the Sri Lanka Army clinched the championship, the Sri Lanka Navy secured the runner up title.

This championship, organized in partnership with the Sri Lanka Navy and NACKSL, aims to promote water sports in the Northern Province. This event introduced a fresh experience for water sports enthusiasts in the region, with strong backing from the Provincial Council and Provincial Education Ministry.

Delft Maha Vidayalaya shone brightly during the competition, clinching victory in both the Boys' and Girls' Dragon Boat Championships, showcasing their exceptional talent and teamwork.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including the Chief Secretary to the Northern Province, Mr. L. Ilangowan, as the Chief Guest, President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs Mala Lamahewa, President of NACKSL and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe, Security Forces Commander Jaffna, Major General Chandana Wickramasinghe, Security Forces Commander Wanni, Major General Chandimal Peiris, President Sri Lanka Army Kayaking Committee, Major General Thushara Mahalekam, Chairman Sri Lanka Air Force Rowing and Kayaking, Air Commodore Asitha Hettiarachchi, Deputy Area Commander Northern Naval Area, Commodore Jayantha Bandara, Deputy Inspector General Jaffna, Mr. Kalinga Jayasingha, Divisional Secretary Velanai, Provincial Education Directors, Zonal Education Directors, officers from the Northern Naval Command, students, teachers and a large group of water sports enthusiasts.