High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia Welcomes Defence Service Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Delegation

The Sri Lankan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur hosted a delegation from the Defence Service Command and Staff College (DSCSC) of Sri Lanka recently. The delegation, led by Brigadier K.A. Pushpakumara RWP RSP USP psc, included 31 mid-level defence officers from the Tri-Forces of Sri Lanka, along with international defence students from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Rwanda.

High Commissioner Air Chief Marshal (Rtd.) Sumangala Dias warmly welcomed the delegation to the Chancery and briefed them on the multifaceted role of diplomatic Missions, emphasizing the importance of promoting economic diplomacy alongside traditional political and cultural ties. He also stressed the significance of defence diplomacy, noting how military cooperation helps both nations to address non-traditional and novel challenges related to national security.

The visit was part of a broader study tour to enhance the international exposure of the DSCSC students. The High Commission coordinated several key visits to Malaysia’s National Centre for Defence Studies, Tri-Forces Headquarters, and other defence institutions, providing the delegation with valuable insights into Malaysia’s defence strategy and infrastructure.

The High Commission extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Malaysia for their support and hospitality in facilitating the visit.