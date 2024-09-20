Weather Forecast

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45)kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.