    Weather Forecast

    Weather Forecast

    Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night. 

    Strong winds about (40-45)kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in North-central and Southern provinces.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

