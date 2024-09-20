Passenger vessel ‘Neduntharakai’ commences operations after full docking by Navy

The passenger vessel ‘Neduntharakai’ was ceremonially handed over to the Road Development Authority (RDA) in Delft on yesterday following the completion of full docking by the Sri Lanka Navy.

This vessel has been deployed by the Road Development Authority for passenger transport between the Delft Island and Kurikattuwan Jetty in Jaffna.

In response to a request from the Road Development Authority, the Sri Lanka Navy, under the direction and guidance of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, undertook the repair and modernization of the passenger vessel. The work was completed at the Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee.

The handover ceremony took place at Delft Pier, presided over by the Governor of the Northern Province, Hon. Mrs. PSM Charles and Commander Northern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Rohitha Abeysinghe.

Director of Marine Engineering, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Rajapaksha, naval officers, officials from Northern Provincial Council, Delft Local Council, and the Road Development Authority were also present on the occasion.