    National Security Council Reviews Security Measures for 2024 Presidential Election
    • Full Support Pledged to Ensure Free, Fair, and Secure Election Process.

    The National Security Council convened this morning (19) at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

    The council focused on ensuring the election is conducted independently and fairly, with full support pledged to the Election Commission to maintain law and order.

    Key discussions included safeguarding candidates, securing polling centres, and upholding security at polling stations.

    Additionally, President Wickremesinghe directed security agency heads to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and stability in the country during the post-election period, ensuring minimal disruption to the daily lives of citizens.

