Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake appointed as Secretary to the President

Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake joined the government service as an Assistant Superintendent of Sri Lanka Customs in 1997. He studied at Rahula College, Matara, and obtained his BSc degree with first-class honors from the University of Kelaniya.
After receiving a scholarship from the World Customs Organization (WCO), he pursued a Master of Public Finance at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) in Tokyo, Japan. He was further awarded a university scholarship to complete an MA in Public Economics and a Ph.D. in Development Economics at the GRIPS-Japan. His research focused on the issue of customs corruption, and he has published several papers in international journals.
He is now accredited by the World Customs Organization as a Customs Modernization Advisor, specializing in Integrity Development. He has participated in several WCO international delegations to conduct programs in foreign countries aimed at enhancing the integrity of customs systems.