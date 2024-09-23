H.S. Sampath Thuyacontha appointed as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Defence

Mr. H.S. Sampath Thuyacontha, a retired Air Vice Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

The appointment was made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, under the authority vested in him by Section 52 (I) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Thuyacontha holds a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from National Defence University of China and a Master’s from Kotelawala National Defence University in Sri Lanka.

He has served as the former commanding officer of the MI-24 Attack Helicopter Squadron, the Anuradhapura Air Force Base, and the Chinese Harbour Air Force College. Additionally, he was the former Defence Advisor at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan, and commanding officer of the Katunayake Air Force Base. He also held the position of Director of Training at the Air Force Headquarters. He has been awarded the Weera Wickrama Vibushana, Rana Wickrama, and Rana Sura medals for his valiant service.