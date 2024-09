In accordance with Sub-Article 52 (1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Honourable President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Mr. D.W.R.B. Seneviratne as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

Mr. Ravi Seneviratne, a retired Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, holds a Master’s Degree in Human Rights from the University of Colombo. He has served as a founding member of the Special Task Force (STF), former Deputy Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), First Secretary of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Thailand, and the Head of Sri Lanka Interpol Sri Lanka.