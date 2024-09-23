Together, Let’s Build Our Nation

“The most fundamental aspect of democracy in our country is the election of leaders by the people. However, democracy extends beyond voting in elections and selecting leaders. While this is a core element, I believe that to truly strengthen democracy, we must also focus on reinforcing our institutions and ensuring the robustness of our laws. Therefore, I pledge to the people that, during my tenure, I will work tirelessly to uphold and advance democracy in this nation.

Our country has a proud history of democratic transitions of power following elections. No leader has ever refused to respect the results of an election. In this regard, I commend former President Ranil Wickremesinghe for accepting the people’s mandate and setting an example through his dedication to the peaceful transfer of power.

We fully recognize that we are inheriting a country facing significant challenges. There is an urgent need to cultivate a more ethical and transparent political culture, one that aligns with the expectations of the people. We are committed to this goal. Public perception of politics and politicians has deteriorated, and I am dedicated to doing everything within my power to restore trust and respect in both our political system and its representatives.

We do not believe that the profound crisis before us can be resolved by a single government, political party, or individual. As I’ve said before, I am not a magician. I am simply an ordinary citizen of this country, with both strengths and limitations, knowledge and gaps. My most important role is to leverage my abilities to gather the necessary information, make informed decisions, and guide the country forward. It is my responsibility to be part of a collective effort.

At the same time, every citizen and professionals from all sectors share a crucial responsibility in overcoming this crisis. I look forward to the support of everyone in fulfilling that shared responsibility.”