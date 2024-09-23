Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker and the Parliament of Sri Lanka congratulate the New President elect

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament, has issued an official congratulatory message to Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who has been newly elected as the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka.

In his message, the Speaker notes that the Election Commission has officially confirmed Hon. Dissanayake's election as a new leader to steer Sri Lankan citizens and their homeland towards a better future. He emphasizes that Hon. Dissanayake's victory as the country's ninth Executive President reflects a significant change achieved through the peaceful exercise of the public's mandate as per his observation.

The Speaker further highlights that attaining such results without considerable electoral violence is indeed a shared victory for our presidential candidates, the Election Commission, the tri-forces, the police, and the informed citizens, marking a genuine achievement in democracy.

He points out that the public trust in Hon. Dissanayake is not a fleeting occurrence but the result of a long-standing commitment to parliamentary democracy. The challenges ahead are substantial, and while acknowledging the fluctuations in our socio-economic and political landscape, he expresses confidence that Hon. Dissanayake possesses the necessary political mandate to navigate this long journey without conflicting with global geopolitical trends.

The Speaker concludes by extending heartfelt best wishes for this new chapter that Sri Lanka is embarking upon with its new Executive President.

Additionally, the Secretary General of Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, along with Deputy Secretary General Mr. Chaminda Kularatne and Assistant Secretary General Mr. Hansa Abeyratne, also convey their congratulations to Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the newly elected ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka.