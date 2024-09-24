If women possess knowledge and skills, there is no barrier for a woman to progress by overcoming challenges - Secretary General of Parliament

Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera emphasized that when women possess knowledge and skills, they can overcome all challenges and move forward.

The Secretary General made this statement recently addressing the student parliament inauguration at St. Paul's Girls' School – Milagiriya as the chief guest. In her remarks, she also highlighted the significant responsibilities undertaken by the current female parliamentarians, who are a minority in the parliament, and educated the students regarding the parliamentary process and its functions.

The event was organized in collaboration with the school and the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, aiming to provide students at St. Paul's Girls' School – Milagiriya with practical experiences related to parliamentary procedures.

Addressing this occasion, Mr. M. Jayalath Perera, Director Legislative Servises / Director Communication (Acting) emphasized the importance of incorporating leadership qualities into their lives through the student parliament mechanism and pointed out that the student parliament can equip them with the necessary tools to overcome life’s challenges.

As part of the programme, the election of the speaker for the student parliament took place. Following the said, the Prime Minister and other members of the cabinet took their oaths. Subsequently, each minister of the student parliament made their remarks on proposed plans to be implemented by their ministries.

Certificates were also awarded to the students representing the student parliament, led by Secretary General.

Attending this occasion were Ms. Sureka Siriwardena, Principal of St. Paul's Girls' School – Milagiriya, the Deputy Principal, and Ms. Dhamika Dissanayake, the teacher in charge of the student parliament, along with the staff and parents.