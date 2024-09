Honourable President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (23) paid homage to the Dalada Maligawa (Temple of the Tooth Relic) and received blessings.

Upon his arrival at the Dalada Maligawa, the President was ceremonially welcomed by the Diyawadana Nilame of the Dalada Maligawa Nilanga Dela.

Following this, the Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith and offered blessings to the President, who took part in religious observances before the sacred Tooth Relic.

The President also signed the special visitors’ book placed within the historic Dalada Maligawa.

Former Member of Parliament, Mr K.D. Lal Kantha, was also present on this occasion.