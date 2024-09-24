Newly elected President visits the Chief Prelates of Malwathu and Asgiri Temples

The newly elected President, Hon. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, visited the Most Venerable Mahanayake Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters yesterday (23) to receive their blessings, following his visit to pay homage at the ‘Dalada Maligawa,’ the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic.

President Dissanayake first visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya, where he met with Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero, the Mahanayake of the Malwathu Chapter. During their meeting, the President inquired about the Thero’s well-being and engaged in a brief conversation. The Mahanayake Thero then extended blessings for the President and for the success in his duties as head of state.

Afterward, President Dissanayake visited the Asgiri Maha Viharaya, where he met with Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, the Mahanayake of the Asgiri Chapter, and received his blessings as well.

The Karaka Sangha Sabha of the Asgiri Chapter, led by the Anunayake Theros also participated in the ceremony, chanting Seth Pirith and invoking blessings on the new President.

Former Members of Parliament K.D. Lalkantha and Bimal Rathnayake were present at the occasion.