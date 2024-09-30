October 01, 2024
    political Current Affairs

    September 30, 2024
    The Parliament of Sri Lanka and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen parliamentary democratic values

    A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed recently between the Parliament of Sri Lanka and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) as a significant step towards fostering parliamentary democratic traditions and enhancing cooperation between legislative institutions.

    The MoU was signed by the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka, Major General (Retd.) Faheem Ul Aziz HI on behalf of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services while the Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, signed on behalf of the Parliament of Sri Lanka. The event was also attended by Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner, Wajid Hassan Hashmi and the Chief Protocol Officer of Parliament, Ms. Ama Withanage.

    The purpose of this MoU is to promote parliamentary democratic values and strengthen legislative practices through knowledge-sharing activities between Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff.

    Addressing the occasion, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka expressed his delight over the signing of the MoU, stating that transforming this agreement into a dynamic and functional partnership is crucial. He further noted that the agreement would contribute to strengthening the close cooperation between the legislative institutions of both countries.

    Commenting on the same, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of Parliament, highlighted that this agreement would benefit the parliamentary staff by providing training opportunities and valuable expert knowledge, ultimately supporting the legislative process.

    Additionally, discussions during the event also focused on Sri Lanka’s constitutional framework, the electoral process, and the operations and procedures of the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

