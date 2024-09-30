Clarification on paying of Motivation Incentive Allowance to tri forces personnel

It has been noted that some media and social media platforms have reported that the motivation incentive allowance paid to tri forces personnel attached to VIP security details have been stopped.

However, the Ministry of Defence in a letter to tri forces commanders informed that this allowance of tri forces personnel in security details of former VIPs will not be paid as they will not be involved in such duties from 22 September 2024 onwards. As such the allowance will only be paid only till 22 September 2024.

The Ministry of Defence further says that this allowance paid for tri forces personnel attached to security details of the Chief of Defence Staff, tri forces commanders and former Presidents has not been stopped.