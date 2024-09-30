Conduct a rapid audit to assess the progress of the allocations spent by the Ministry of Sports

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has called for an immediate audit of the Ministry of Sports’ financial allocations, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. Although expenditure statistics are available, there has been no evaluation of the actual progress achieved through these funds. The Prime Minister advised that an internal audit be conducted as soon as possible.



Speaking at a meeting with heads of institutions under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs recently , Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya outlined her priorities across various ministries under her supervision, highlighting several concerns related to the Ministry of Sports.



"As Prime Minister, I am prioritizing key issues that have been overlooked in ministries under my charge. The Ministry of Sports, in particular, has raised several critical concerns.



The government is highly mindful of the wastage and misuse of public funds, and we are taking steps to curb unnecessary expenditures. I have instructed the Ministry to reduce spending on festivals and celebrations that do not provide value for public funds.



Although the Ministry possesses data on the funds allocated and spent, there has been no assessment of the outcomes linked to this spending. Therefore, I have called for a swift internal audit to review how the money has been used and what progress has been made.



Additionally, institutional committees have not yet been formed to investigate the fraud and corruption that have occurred in government bodies. The government has developed a structured program to address this.



Another major issue highlighted during the discussion was the absence of a dedicated program within the Ministry of Sports to prevent and respond to abuse and violence within the sports sector. As such, I have directed the Ministry to create a comprehensive plan aimed at investigating these issues and raising awareness," said Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.



The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Secretary Mr. Pradeep Saputantri, the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. K. Maheshan, and other senior officials from the Ministry.