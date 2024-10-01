Weather Forecast

Showers may occur in Southern province during the morning too.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.
Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the Island during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and North-central provinces.
