Travel Advisory for Lebanon and Syria

All Sri Lankans who are currently in Lebanon and Syria are strongly requested to be on alert and to take necessary precautions including restricting their outside movements and maintaining regular contacts with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beirut and the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Damascus, through Email ID This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or the following emergency hotlines: 0094 771102510 Mr. Sanath Balasuriya; 0094 718381581 Ms. Priyangi Dissanayake; 00961 81485809, Mr. Fahd Hawwa and Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Damascus, Dr. Al Droubi and ; Email ID: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; Phone: 00963 944499666, 00963 933858803.