President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with U.S. Ambassador Ms. Julie J. Chung at the Presidential Secretariat, today (01).

Ambassador Chung extended her warm congratulations to President Dissanayake on his recent inauguration and emphasized the importance of fostering robust bilateral relations between the United States and Sri Lanka.

Particular focus was placed on enhancing diplomatic relations between the United States and Sri Lanka, along with fostering economic and social cooperation in areas of mutual interest to both nations.