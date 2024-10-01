Sri Lanka Tourism and Trade showcased in Pretoria

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Pretoria organized a tourism and trade promotional event at Menlyn Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the African continent, in conjunction with ‘World Tourism Day’ on 27 September 2024. The Sri Lanka stall was designed to showcase Sri Lanka as a premier tourist destination and promote Sri Lankan arts and crafts, with the goal of positioning the country as a travel hub.

The three-day event, held from 27 to 29 September 2024 showcased and promoted Sri Lanka’s tourism, cosmetics, food, tea, batik clothing, art, and crafts.

The Sri Lankan stall, organized under the theme ‘Sri Lanka Trade Showcase,’ was inaugurated with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp in the presence of members of the diplomatic community in Pretoria, South African government officials, and distinguished guests from the Sri Lankan community in South Africa.

The world-famous Sri Lankan cosmetic brand ‘Spa Ceylon’ promoted its full range of products at the event. This was the first time that Spa Ceylon was presented in Pretoria, as the Spa Ceylon South Africa branch is located in Durban. They also distributed free samples of their products to visitors.

Visitors were served with traditional Sri Lankan delicacies, including Kiribath, Mung Kavum, Kokis, Kottu, Wade, and Fish Cutlets, accompanied by hot cups of ‘Ceylon tea,’ courtesy of the well-known Ceylon tea brand, Dilmah.

Sri Lankan arts and crafts were presented by SithuWam Arts, Batik clothing by Srilankan Sumudu Sela, and the authentic Sri Lankan food stall was arranged by T&S Foods and Lotus Cuisines. All are Sri Lankan-origin startup entrepreneurs based in South Africa. The event attracted more than 1,000 visitors over the three days.

Leaflets and booklets about Sri Lankan tourism were also distributed among visitors to promote Sri Lanka as an attractive destination for South African tourists.