Russian Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call on President: Discusses Strengthening Bilateral Relations

His Excellency Levan S. Dzhagaryan, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (01) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dzhagaryan extended his warm congratulations to President Dissanayake on his recent election and delivered a personal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Putin in his message states, that he expects that the bilateral relationship between the two countries will deepen under the leadership of President Anura Dissanayake.

The discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Russia. Both parties highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, culture, and education, while reaffirming their commitment to deepening diplomatic ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.