Vehicles Returned to Government Institutes after Temporary Use at Presidential Secretariat

The vehicles that had been brought to the Presidential Secretariat from various government institutions, including Ministries and Departments, were returned to their respective agencies yesterday (01), at the parking area near the secretariat.

yesterday, 19 vehicles were released, with approximately 15 being collected by officials from the relevant agencies who arrived on prior notice.

A total of 15 vehicles were returned to their respective institutions today, including 08 from the Road Development Authority (RDA), 03 from the Ministry of Finance, and 01 each from the Southern Provincial Council, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, and the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Senior Additional Secretary Roshan Gamage, Additional Secretary Mahesh Hewawitharana, and other officials were present at the event.