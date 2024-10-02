Jaffna University Medical Faculty delegation visits Singapore to mobilize support to advance healthcare in Northern Sri Lanka

A delegation from the Medical Faculty of the University of Jaffna, headed by the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Prof. R. Surenthirakumaran undertook a visit to Singapore to conduct a Stakeholders' Meeting on Advancing Healthcare Services in Northern Sri Lanka, in collaboration with SingHealth, Singapore. The meeting was held at the Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple Singapore recently.

The delegation comprised Family Physician Dr. Kumaran Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr. S. Raguraman, Consultant Urological Surgeon Dr. Balasingam Balagobi, and Specialist Nephrologist Dr. Brammah R Thangarajah.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Singapore Senarath Dissanayake and the Minister/Head of Chancery of the Sri Lanka High Commission Ahamed Razee attended the discussions. Director of the SingHealth International Collaboration Office Vijaya Rao was also present at the meeting.

The delegation engaged with Singaporean institutions, including KKH Women’s and Children’s Hospital, with the aim of advancing healthcare in Northern Sri Lanka, particularly day surgery and maternal and child healthcare services.

This visit is part of an ongoing broader initiative focused on enhancing healthcare infrastructure, addressing critical health needs, and fostering international collaborations, primarily through the recently established Jaffna Regional Collaborating Centre (RCC), in partnership between SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute (SDGHI) of Singapore and the University of Jaffna. This is the second of the three visits planned by RCCs and SDGHI.

The delegation met with High Commissioner Dissanayake at the Sri Lanka High Commission in Singapore on 16 September 2024, and made a presentation on the progress of the project.

During the meeting, Prof. R. Surenthirakumaran emphasized RCC’s role in transforming healthcare outcomes and expanding the scope of medical services available in the region. He expressed optimism that through the support of well-wishers and partnerships with renowned healthcare institutions in Singapore, the delegation would be able to secure the necessary expertise, resources, and collaborations to uplift the healthcare sector in the area.

While expressing appreciation for the delegation’s efforts, the High Commissioner outlined the Mission’s broader commitment to facilitate further cooperation between Sri Lanka and Singapore in healthcare. Further, he highlighted the recent discussions held with the Health Minister of Singapore to explore new avenues for collaboration.