Sri Lanka and the Netherlands initiate the process to repatriate the second batch of colonial artefacts

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Netherlands Rekha Gunasekera met with Minister of Education, Culture, and Science of the Netherlands Eppo Bruins, at the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science in The Hague recently. The discussion focused on the initiation of the process to repatriate the second batch of colonial artefacts that belong to Sri Lanka.

In this regard, Ambassador Gunasekera handed over to Minister Bruins the list of colonial artefacts identified by Sri Lanka to be sent back in the second phase of repatriation. She referred to the first batch of repatriated artefacts that are now housed at the Colombo National Museum, and informed Minister Bruins that the collection attracts many visitors, including Dutch tourists. The Ambassador expressed her willingness to continue the excellent cooperation between the two countries in facilitating the return of colonial artefacts and stated that this process signifies the goodwill between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, and the commitment to further strengthen cultural diplomacy.

Minister Bruins expressed his commitment to the initiative to return colonial artefacts and stated that these objects should never have been in the Netherlands. The return of identified colonial artefacts to their rightful home is more than a symbolic gesture; it is a quintessence of the Dutch commitment to try and rectify the past and foster a future of understanding and collaboration. The Minister assured that the list would be submitted to the Advisory Committee on the Return of Cultural Objects from Colonial Context for perusal.

The Netherlands returned six colonial artefacts to Sri Lanka including the Lewke Canon, a Golden Royal Kasthane, a Royal Silver Kasthane, a Golden Royal Knife and two Wall Guns in December 2023.