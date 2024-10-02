Sri Lanka Participates at ABAV Expo 2024 in Brasilia

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Brazil in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau participated in the ABAV Expo 2024, which is one of the leading travel fairs in Brazil and Latin America, held from 26 to 28 September 2024 in Brasilia.

The 51st Edition of the ABAV Expo 2024 was organized by the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (ABAV), which brought together key stakeholders in the Brazil and Latin America tourism and leisure industries. Over 150 exhibitors from the industry and 15 international tour agents and diplomatic Missions representing Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Botswana, Mexico, Morocco, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Nepal, New Zealand, Ghana, and Sri Lanka participated in this year’s exhibition.

Over 400 visitors including travel traders, tour operators, hoteliers, journalists and new destination seekers etc. visited the Sri Lanka booth. The visitors were provided information on Sri Lanka tourism such as travel destinations, leisure activities, Ayurvedic treatment facilities and gastronomy, etc. They also had the opportunity to taste different flavours of “Ceylon Tea.”

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Brazil Sumith Dassanayake and Counsellor of the Embassy Chathurika Perera had interviews with different TV channels with a view to promoting Sri Lanka tourism.

Further, promotional videos on Sri Lanka tourism were screened on the wide digital screen at the main entrance of the Convention Centre.

ABAV is the most representative travel entity in the Brazilian tourism industry with over 2200 members. The event of this year attracted around 10,000 visitors.