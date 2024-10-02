The Cuban Ambassador meets the President

In a significant diplomatic engagement, the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, met with the Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Andres Marcelo Gonzales Gorrido, at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (02). The meeting focused on bolstering the longstanding diplomatic and friendly relations between the two countries.

During the cordial discussions, the Cuban Ambassador extended warm congratulations to President Dissanayake on his recent election victory. He praised the President’s leadership and expressed Cuba’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Sri Lanka.

Additionally, the Cuban government reaffirmed its continuous support for Sri Lanka’s efforts in combating dengue. Ambassador Gonzales highlighted Cuba’s success in dengue control and conveyed Cuba’s willingness to share expertise and collaborate on public health initiatives aimed at eradicating dengue in Sri Lanka.