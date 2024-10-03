Australian High Commissioner Meets President Dissanayake

His Excellency, the High Commissioner of Australia to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, held a courtesy meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday morning (02) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the discussion, the High Commissioner extended his warmest congratulations to President Dissanayake and the Government of Australia on his recent election, expressing the Australian Government’s strong commitment to deepening ties with Sri Lanka.

The Australian government reassured its support in key areas, including maritime safety, border control, and counter-terrorism efforts. High Commissioner Stephens emphasized Australia’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s IMF program and expressed a strong interest in promoting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the country. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining economic transparency as a crucial element for fostering investor confidence.