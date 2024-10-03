British High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Andrew Patrick, made a courtesy call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (02) at the Presidential Secretariat. The visit marked an important step in reinforcing the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Patrick congratulated President Dissanayake on his recent election and conveyed the British government’s best wishes for his tenure. He also conveyed personal congratulations and warm wishes from King Charles III and the Prime Minister of Britain, Sir Keir Starmer expressing their goodwill for the President’s leadership.

The High Commissioner expressed British government’s strong support for Sri Lanka’s efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and emphasized the importance of collaboration in the education sector. He also conveyed the UK’s support towards the IMF programme and the debt restructuring process.