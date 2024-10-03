Japanese Ambassador Meets President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

His Excellency Mizukoshi Hideaki, the Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, visited President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (02) at the Presidential Secretariat. During their cordial meeting, Ambassador Mizukoshi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the President on his recent election victory.

The Ambassador conveyed the Japanese government’s strong commitment to further enhancing the longstanding relationship between Japan and Sri Lanka. Both leaders discussed areas of mutual interest and expressed their intention to continue working closely to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Mizukoshi lauded the President’s focus on eradicating corruption and promoting transparent governance as outlined in his manifesto, expressing Japan’s willingness to support in these initiatives. He also confirmed that Japan-funded projects, such as the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) expansion and the Terrestrial Television Broadcast Digitalization project, would resume. Additionally, the Ambassador reaffirmed Japan’s support for providing opportunities for Sri Lankans to study the Japanese language and pursue employment in Japan, further strengthening the long-term friendship between the two nations.