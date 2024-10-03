October 03, 2024
    political Current Affairs

    Indian High Commissioner Meets President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

    October 03, 2024
    The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Santosh Jha, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (02) to congratulate him on his recent election victory. The meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat.

    During the meeting, High Commissioner Santosh Jha emphasized the long-standing friendship and close proximity between India and Sri Lanka, highlighting the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties. He expressed India’s readiness to support Sri Lanka’s development process in all possible ways and wished to see Sri Lanka emerge as a peaceful and stable nation in the region.

    The High Commissioner also praised the President’s anti-corruption initiatives outlined in his manifesto, particularly stressing the importance of digitalization in government systems to effectively combat corruption. He reaffirmed India’s willingness to assist Sri Lanka in implementing digitalization measures, while underscoring the continuous stable friendship between the two neighbouring nations.

