The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar meets with the Union Ministers for Hotels and Tourism, Religious Affairs and Culture, and Science and Technology of Myanmar

The meeting with the Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism of Myanmar Dr. Thet Thet Khine was mainly focused on further enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in the tourism sector. Opportunities for strengthening Buddhist religious tourism, utilizing the flow of tourists including those who visit Sri Lanka from Myanmar to worship the Temple of Tooth Relic, the requirement of direct flights between the two countries, the utilization of BIMSTEC platform to enhance the religious tourism between the countries including Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, India, and Nepal were highlighted during the meeting. Deputy Minister and other senior officials of the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism of Myanmar, including the Director General of the Ministry also took part in the discussion.

During the meeting with the Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture of Myanmar U Tin Oo Lwin, matters relevant to religious and cultural cooperation between Myanmar and Sri Lanka including enhancing connectivity between the Buddhist temples and religious institutes of the two countries were discussed. The importance of maintaining and further strengthening of the cultural and religious connectivity between the two countries, based on Theravada Buddhism was reiterated. The senior officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture were also present at the discussion.

In the meeting with the Union Minister for Science and Technology of Myanmar Dr. Myo Thein Kyaw held at the Ministry of Science and Technology of Myanmar, furthering of bilateral relations in the Science and Technology sphere including in academic level collaboration between universities and technological institutes was discussed. The utilization of human resources of the two countries in the IT and other related fields for mutual benefit was also highlighted. The Deputy Minister and officials from the Ministry of Science and Technology of Myanmar were in attendance.