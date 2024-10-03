Honouring Public Servants Committed to Building an Efficient and People-Centered Public Service

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake affirmed his commitment to supporting public servants who dedicate themselves to creating an efficient, citizen-focused public service.

He emphasized that unlike under previous administrations government officials working in the interest of the people will no longer face political retaliation.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with ministry officials after assuming office as the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Livestock, Irrigation, Fisheries, and Aquatic Resources this morning (03).

In a comprehensive discussion with ministry secretaries and senior officials, the current state and future plans of the Ministry of Agriculture were thoroughly reviewed. The President highlighted the critical role the ministry plays in eradicating rural poverty, noting that the performance of government officials will be decisive in achieving this goal.

He also acknowledged that in this year’s presidential election, the public placed their trust in a new political direction, rejecting the old political culture. This shift, driven by the economic challenges citizens face and their dissatisfaction with the public service, marks a significant turning point in the country’s governance.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized his commitment to building an efficient, people-centered public service, stating that he will take all necessary steps to achieve this. He noted that the public believes widespread fraud and corruption have contributed to the country’s economic collapse and that the current mandate is focused on preventing such practices.

The President called on public servants to uphold the trust placed in them by the people and to dedicate themselves to fulfilling their responsibilities with integrity. He stressed that the fight against fraud and corruption in the state depends on the commitment of government officials.

President Dissanayake further underscored the importance of creating an effective and efficient public service that meets the needs of the citizens. He assured that under his leadership, there will be no room for political revenge, unjust transfers, or denial of promotions in the public sector. He urged public servants to work diligently to build a service that earns the confidence and satisfaction of the people.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that the next forty days will be a transitional period, during which public servants must ensure the continuity of the public service without disruption.

He also indicated that new ministers will be appointed to these ministries following the next general election.

The President reassured public officials that he will not subject them to public questioning by the media, as previous leaders have done. He made it clear that he does not support such media spectacles and is committed to creating a public service that meets the needs of citizens while upholding the dignity of public servants.