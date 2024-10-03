October 03, 2024
    Mr.S. Aloka Bandara Appointed as New Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Labour Featured

    October 03, 2024
    Mr.S. Aloka Bandara Appointed as New Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Labour

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has officially appointed Mr. S. Aloka Bandara, a senior administrative officer, as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Labour.

    The appointment letter was presented to Mr. Bandara by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat, today (03).

