Independent Consultant of the Gates Foundation met with Secretary to the President

Mr. Chanditha Samaranayake, Independent Consultant of the Gates Foundation met with the Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03) and engaged in a discussion.

The discussion centered on the progress of the digital agricultural transformation program aimed at supporting smallholder farmers and the school meal program to address Sri Lanka’s malnutrition crisis.

Further collaborations on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), livestock, and climate-related initiatives were also explored.