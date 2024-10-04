The expectation of the new government is to work according to a streamlined plan for the economic development - Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

It is the expectation of the new government to work according to a streamlined plan. The Prime Minister mentioned this in a special discussion held today (03-10-2024) with the officials of the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, Cooperative Development, Industry and Entrepreneurship Development in the Auditorium of the Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Division regarding the future activities of the Ministry.



During this discussion, the officials of the Ministry and the affiliated institutions under the purview of the Ministry, briefed the Prime Minister regarding the current situation of the institutions and their functioning and the problems that have arisen within the institutions. Prime Minister had a lengthy discussion with the officials of the ministry regarding the matters such as the development of international trade, food security, transparency in the price of essential goods, the quality of consumer goods imported to Sri Lanka, the quality and standard of export goods, providing loans for the projects of entrepreneurs, continuous supply of raw materials needed by industries, restructuring of public enterprises. At this discussion, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who inquired about each institution operating under the ministry, instructed the officials to provide prompt solutions to the problems identified in the institutions. Attention was also focused on the need to establish a separate authority on food security in Sri Lanka and on introducing laws for ensuring food safety.



Speaking further, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that in order to make the utmost use of the opportunity for economic development, we should act collectively and according to a streamlined plan. The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to maintain good coordination between the institutions.



A group including Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Ministry of Industry M.M. Nayeemudeen, Prime Minister’s Coordinating Officer Tharindu Wanigasuriya and Chathuranga Abeysinghe, all additional secretaries of the ministry, Director Generals of institutions under the purview of the ministry, high ranking government officials, and industrialists participated in this discussion.