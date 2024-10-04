UNDP Resident Representative Meets with Secretary to the President

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Sri Lanka Azusa Kubota, met with the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Kumanayake, for discussions on UNDP’s ongoing projects in the country and future collaboration between the UNDP and the Sri Lankan government, yesterday (03) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, Kubota expressed the organization’s eagerness to continue the UNDP projects in Sri Lanka and supporting Sri Lanka’s development initiatives.

Kubota praised the new government’s efforts in combating corruption and emphasized the importance of utilizing digital platforms to ensure transparency and efficiency in governance.

Kubota also highlighted the need to train government officials in digitalization to smoothly implement these reforms.

She assured Dr. Kumanayake that the UNDP is ready to provide the necessary support in this capacity to helping Sri Lanka advance its digitalization initiatives and to equip officials with the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt to digitalization.