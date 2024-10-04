October 04, 2024
    Second Day of Talks between the President and IMF Featured

    October 04, 2024
    Second Day of Talks between the President and IMF

    President Anura Kumara Dissanayake engaged in a discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the Presidential Secretariat today (04), marking the second day of talks with the President.

    Director of the IMF’s Asia Pacific Department Krishna Srinivasan, Senior Mission Chief Dr. Peter Breuer, along with other senior IMF representatives and the Sri Lankan delegation attended the discussions.

    President Dissanayake aims to achieve the objectives of the program in partnership with the IMF, seeking alternative approaches that will alleviate the burden on the citizens.

