Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Meets President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Reaffirms Support for Sri Lanka

Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, who arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (04) on a one-day official visit, met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon. At the outset, the visiting External Affairs Minister congratulated President Dissanayake on his election and conveyed felicitations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions focused on furthering cooperation between the two nations in multiple sectors.

Dr. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s full support for Sri Lanka’s economic rehabilitation, highlighting India’s commitment to assisting in tourism, investment, electricity, energy services, and the dairy industry. He emphasized that Sri Lanka could leverage India’s vast market to boost its economic recovery.

President Dissanayake expressed his appreciation for the financial support India provided during Sri Lanka’s recent economic crisis and stressed the importance of continued collaboration.

The meeting also touched on areas of mutual interest, including fisheries and promoting national unity.

On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Jaishankar extended an invitation to President Dissanayake to visit India at a mutually convenient date. President Dissanayake also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of India to visit Sri Lanka.