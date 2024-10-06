Today’s weather forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places in the island during the afternoon or night. Showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts during the morning too.
Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva province.
The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.