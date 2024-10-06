October 06, 2024
    Today's weather forecast

    The atmospheric conditions are getting favorable for afternoon thundershowers in most parts of the island from today (06).

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at most places in the island during the afternoon or night. Showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Northern and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts during the morning too.

    Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva province.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

