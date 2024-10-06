President Receives Blessings from the Maha Nayaka Thero of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the headquarters of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya in Wellawatte yesterday morning (05) and received blessings from the Acting Maha Nayaka, Most Venerable Karagoda Uyangoda Maithri Murthi Maha Nayaka Thero of Amarapura Nikaya.

The Nayaka Theros of the Secretariat of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya were also present at this occasion, where they invoked blessings for the President.

During the discussion, the Chief Prelate emphasized the need to build a strong state by maximizing the use of the country’s resources. He noted that only then could Sri Lanka rise as an independent nation on the global stage.

The President acknowledged that the current period, with a General Election already announced, is a politically transitional time. He expressed his intention to accelerate progress on key tasks with full Parliamentary power following the election.

The Chief Prelate and the senior Theros also praised the example set by the President and his team, especially during the post-election period, where they ensured no violent incidents or disturbances occurred.

The Maha Sangha further highlighted that, during the last Presidential election, certain groups attempted to organize campaigns against the current President by using religion as a tool, but those accusations have now been proven false. However, the Maha Sangha cautioned the President to remain vigilant as similar smear campaigns may arise in the future.

President Dissanayake remarked that the people, through the results of this Presidential election, have shown the need to change the traditional political system. He also noted that the public has rejected the slander and fears that were created about his team, confirming that these were merely baseless rumours.

During the discussion, the Maha Sangha inquired about the possibility of a new constitution, to which the President responded by stating that he hopes to introduce a new constitution but emphasized that it will only be done following thorough discussions and a referendum. He pointed out that the previous governments implemented constitutional amendments without public consensus. The President also pledged to bring forward a constitutional amendment that meets the expectations of the people, after stabilizing the country to some extent.