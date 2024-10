A part of R.A. de Mel Mawatha in Kollupitiya Police area from St. Michael’s Roundabout to the Rotunda Roundabout along Temple Trees was closed for security reasons in 2005.

After a lapse of 19 years, this stretch of road was opened to the public on 4th October with the intervention of the Ministry of Defence.

Vehicular movement will be allowed in one direction due to road repair works being carried out. Once repair works are over vehicles will be allowed to use both lanes.