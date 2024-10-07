Visiting External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar holds talks with Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who was on a one-day official visit to Sri Lanka met with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath for bilateral talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 4 th . Earlier in the day, Minister Dr. Jaishankar was received on arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport by Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane.

Dr. Jaishankar was the first high-level foreign dignitary to visit Sri Lanka after the government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assumed office on 22 September. The main objective of the visit of the External Affairs Minister of India was to congratulate the new President and the government and to demonstrate India’s commitment in moving forward with the strong bilateral partnership.

The discussions between the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister and the visiting External Affairs Minister of India focussed on a range of issues of mutual interest including in the areas of economic and development cooperation, social security, culture, cooperation in the regional and multilateral fora as well as fisheries.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath welcomed the excellent bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and India, and India’s support for the economic progress of Sri Lanka. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart on the latter’s assumption of office, and expressed India’s continued support towards economic recovery and stability of its close neighbour. Adding that Sri Lanka is at the centre of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Minister Jaishankar stated that he looks forward to working closely with Foreign Minister Herath, and the new government.

Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were associated with the bilateral talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the visiting Indian External Affairs Minister also signed the Guest Book.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Hearth hosted a working lunch for his counterpart and the delegation.

During his visit to Colombo, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar paid courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. On behlaf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister Jaishankar extended an invitation to President Dissanayake to undertake a visit to India at a mutually convenient date.

Minister Jaishankar was accompanied by a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the High Commissioner of India in Colombo, Santosh Jha.