Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath (Retd; Sri Lanka Air Force) USP, MSc (Def Stu) in Mgt, BSc (Def Stu),AEC, SEMOC, DQM, GREENSL(AP), MIM (SL) , new Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, assumed duties recently and engaged in discussions with senior TRCSL officials regarding future action plans and current issues.

Air Vice Marshal Bandula Herath (Retd; Sri Lanka Air Force) is a dynamic professional with solid history of achievements and an unblemished service record. Seasoned professional with experience in administrative and strategic management with a track record of achieving exceptional results. Possesses strong problem solving and decision making talent and command and control skills with the ability to develop and apply effective practical plans.