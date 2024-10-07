Marines Field Training Exercise Blue Whale – 2024 commences

The “Marines Field Training Exercise, Blue Whale – 2024”, organized for the third (3 rd ) time by the Sri Lanka Navy Marines, commenced on 05 th October 2024 at SLNS Vidura in Sampur, Trincomalee South. The Navy has organized a series of activities for this exercise, involving foreign naval forces, concentrated along the North-West coast and nearby coastal areas, running until 15 th October.

For the first time in this field training exercise, 25 naval personnel including observers will participate representing Pakistan, Maldives, and Bangladesh navies. In addition, a total of 195 naval personnel from the Naval Fleet Command, Naval Infantry, Marines, Special Boat Squadron, Rapid Action Boat Squadron, Investigative Task Force, and Medical branch of the Sri Lanka Navy are taking part in the exercise. The exercise is augmented by SLNS Shakthi, Inshore Patrol Craft, Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats, as well as Bell 212 and MI 17 helicopters of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The training exercise will include Amphibious Operations, Reconnaissance, Riverine/ Search and Clear Operations, Amphibious Assault, Naval Gun Fire Support (NGFS), Reinforcement and CASEVAC, Air Infiltration by Rappelling, Internal Security Duties (ISD), Counter Revolutionary Warfare (CRW) and Stability Operations. Meanwhile, Commanding Officer SLNS Shakthi, Captain Thushara Mahesh serves as Commander Amphibious Task Force (CATF) of the exercise.

It also aims to improve integration of different units, share knowledge and capabilities of amphibious operations, and enhance mutual understanding among the Navy, Air Force and regional partners. The exercise will also offer an opportunity to share combat experiences and best practices among partners, identify each other's strengths, and enhance skills of Navy Special Forces and other units. It will also improve collective responses to common maritime threats and strengthen preparedness for internal security duties.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Commodore Sanjeewa Perera, Director Marine, Commodore Rohan Dissanayake, Naval Officer in Charge (Trincomalee South), and Commandant SLNS Vidura, Captain Sanjeewa Kodikara, Commanding Officer 4th Fast Attack Flotilla, Captain Athula Jayaweera, Commanding Officer SLNS Vidura and 1st Marine Battalion, Commander Samantha Dissanayake, naval officers representing Pakistan, Maldives, and Bangladesh and naval personnel taking part in “Marines Field Training Exercise Blue Whale – 2024”.