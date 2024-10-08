Weather Forecast

The Intertropical Convergence Zone (where winds from the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere converge) further affects the island’s weather.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere at several places in the island during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.